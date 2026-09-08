On this day in 1971, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts opened in Washington, DC, as a “living memorial” to the assassinated 35th president. Donald Trump now threatens to demolish it if he is not allowed to add his name to the building.

Good morning! Andrew here. I hope you enjoyed your Labor Day holiday weekend with friends and loved ones, got to touch grass, and did not spend too much time online. Unfortunately, our president did spend too much time online.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we recap Donald Trump’s latest unhinged weekend posting spree, and we take a look at Rudy Giuliani’s disgraceful, Islamophobic attack on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani ahead of this week’s 9/11 anniversary. Let’s read in.

Social Media Monster

Trump steps off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on Sept. 4, 2026. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

This Labor Day weekend, Americans paid the highest prices for gas they ever have at this point in the year, thanks in large part to Donald Trump’s failed, ongoing war in Iran. Trump, for his part, spent the weekend posting on his Truth Social platform, multiple times, about how he is “the greatest” president in U.S. history.

Yes, better than George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Franklin D. Roosevelt – that is what our deeply unpopular president thinks of himself. Who cares that Americans hate the job he’s doing?

And this delusional sentiment was so, so far from the craziest thing the president put on Truth Social as part of a posting spree that, in a more sane political environment, would have lawmakers from both parties rushing to impeach the president based on his obvious unfitness for office, or members of his Cabinet invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him on the same basis.

Of course, we don’t live in that world. Instead, our president screams his insanity out loud on his social media feed, which he runs in partnership with perhaps his most devoted and obsequious lackey, Natalie Harp – and we must simply live with the consequences of such behavior.

This is what it looks like.