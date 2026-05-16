Donald Trump speaks to reporters on Air Force One on May 15, 2026. Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images.

As Donald Trump weighs a potentially imminent escalation of his war on Iran, five sources in and close to his administration tell Zeteo that the president continues to tell senior U.S. officials and other confidants how interested he is in plans for sending American troops into Iran to capture and remove stockpiles of highly enriched uranium.

Seemingly everybody in the federal government thinks such a mission would be a bloodbath.

The president seems to have cooled somewhat on plans his administration drew up for invading other parts of Iran, such as Kharg Island, but knowledgeable sources maintain that he is still intrigued by the idea of sending U.S. troops and special forces to invade Iran for the purpose of seizing the nuclear material.

President Trump has publicly acknowledged as much, stressing, “I’d just feel better if I got it.” It does not appear that Trump has made a final decision on this yet, even as his administration lays the groundwork for ramping the war on Iran back up.

Sources who’ve discussed this idea with the president say that earlier this year, he used to insist that a uranium-extraction operation would be “easy” for elite U.S. special forces units – or, at least easier than critics and naysayers are making it out to be.

When Trump has spoken about it behind closed doors, it’s often sounded like “he’s talking about a scene in a movie,” one Trump administration official says.