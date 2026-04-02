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Silvana Briand's avatar
Silvana Briand
3d

Is it just me or did anyone else notice that he's fired 2 women and replaced them with 2 men. If the pattern holds true then his chief of staff is the next to go....

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ann dever mcdonald's avatar
ann dever mcdonald
3d

Okay Pam, it's back to the Florida swamp you came from. Too bad Marco Rubio can't join you right now !

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