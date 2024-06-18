TRAILER: 'Israel's Reel Extremism'

Israel’s Reel Extremism

A Zeteo original documentary from Basement Films that journeys through Israeli society after months of mass violence in Gaza. Through the prism of viral social media posts, and exclusive interviews with the soldiers behind them, the award-winning filmmakers reveal a nation gripped by vengeance, hate and a callous disregard for Palestinians that questions any possibility for peace.

Releasing July 2024.

