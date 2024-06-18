Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

TRAILER: 'Israel's Reel Extremism'

Team Zeteo
Jun 18, 2024
1
Share

RELEASING JULY 2024 ON ZETEO.COM
FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
Become a subscriber today for any updates and future screenings.

Israel’s Reel Extremism is an examination of Israel and its society after many months of war, seen initially through the prism of viral social media posts - and exclusive interviews with the soldiers behind them. These posts, some shared millions of times, show soldiers humiliating bound Palestinians, ransacking their homes, joking as they detonate schools and whole districts, and laughing as they launch high explosive ordnance into densely-packed areas. The award-winning team behind this Basement Films production traveled to Israel to interview some of these soldiers, who proudly defended themselves and their videos, some expressing callous disregard for Palestinians in Gaza. Through additional interviews with Israeli radical groups, politicians, and media figures, the film reveals Israeli Jewish society in the aftermath of October 7th, gripped by a vengeance and hate that puts into question any possibility for peace.

1 Comment
Zeteo
Israel’s Reel Extremism
A Zeteo original documentary from Basement Films that journeys through Israeli society after months of mass violence in Gaza. Through the prism of viral social media posts, and exclusive interviews with the soldiers behind them, the award-winning filmmakers reveal a nation gripped by vengeance, hate and a callous disregard for Palestinians that questions any possibility for peace.
Releasing July 2024. Subscribe to zeteo.com for updates.
Authors
Team Zeteo