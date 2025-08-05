Dr. Ambereen Sleemi stands beside a baby in an incubator as she treats Palestinian women experiencing complicated pregnancies In Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 21, 2025. Photo by Hani Alshaer/Anadolu via Getty Images.

The manmade humanitarian crisis in Gaza, now at famine levels, has reached an all-time low, as dozens and dozens of Palestinians continue to starve to death due to the Israeli military’s ongoing genocide. To make matters worse, Palestinians continue to be shot and killed as they attempt to receive food from the highly controversial US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which we have reported on extensively here and here.

To help subscribers understand from firsthand accounts just how dire conditions are and what it’s like on the ground right now, Zeteo will be hosting a Town Hall Q&A tomorrow August 6 at 5pm ET (2pm PT / 10pm BST) with two doctors who both recently volunteered in Gaza – Dr. Ambereen Sleemi, a urogynecologist and executive director of the International Medical Response Foundation, and Dr. Nick Maynard, a consultant surgeon at Oxford University Hospitals.

“What I saw was unlike anything I’d seen before,” Dr. Sleemi said last week in an interview with ABC News, as she described treating pregnant women who were malnourished, as well as their premature babies.

Dr. Maynard also has spoken up about his latest visit to Gaza, publishing a piece for the Guardian while he was there, writing, “Every day I watch patients deteriorate and die, not from their injuries, but because they are too malnourished to survive surgery.”

During the Town Hall, Mehdi will ask Dr. Sleemi and Dr. Maynard about what made their trips to Gaza so much more shocking than others, how severe the malnutrition crisis is, and the dynamics of Israel’s blockade. They will also take questions from the audience.

​​Paid subscribers can click on the link below to register. If you’re a free subscriber but would still like to join the call, it’s not too late! Click below to become a paid subscriber and never hit another paywall again.