An historic event is taking place today at Wembley Arena in London, which will bring together some of the world’s biggest artists and public figures to raise money for humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza.

The ‘Together for Palestine’ benefit concert, which sold out the 12,500-capacity arena in just a few hours, will feature many artists including Bastille, PinkPantheress, Saint Levant, Portishead, and James Blake, as well as speakers like Florence Pugh, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ramy Youssef, Francesca Albanese, and Zeteo’s very own Diana Buttu.

The event is a fundraiser for the charity Choose Love, with all proceedings going toward various Palestinian-led organizations providing food, medical supplies, and more to the region. It takes place 40 years after the Live Aid concert fundraiser, which was watched by nearly two billion people and raised $140 million to help those facing a famine in Ethiopia.

Not only will Zeteo be backstage at the concert — our editor-in-chief Mehdi Hasan is very honored to be invited to speak at the event.

“I wish this concert didn’t have to happen,” says Mehdi. “I wish there wasn’t an ongoing genocide in Gaza. But there is. And I’ll raise my voice anywhere I can, especially alongside two Avengers, to call out Israel especially for killing Palestinian journalists and trying to silence the truth.”

Click here to donate to the Together for Palestine Fund and help them reach their fundraising goal of €1,000,000 ($1,186,950 USD).

A live stream of the event is available on YouTube so you don’t miss a moment of the show from 2pm ET (7pm BST / 11am PT):

In the coming days, we hope to share some behind-the-scenes content from the event, which The Guardian calls “one of the largest-scale benefit concerts for Palestine” since Oct. 7. The organizers are billing it as "a gathering of artists, musicians and people for whom silence feels impossible."

Stay tuned!