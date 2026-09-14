It’s happening! Zeteo is growing like never before with our official launch in the UK, and we’re bringing the party to you. Join our livestream from London’s sold-out Barbican Centre TODAY at 2:15pm EDT (7:15pm BST / 11:15am PDT).

Paid subscribers will get to watch Mehdi take the stage with an A-list roster of guests, including Zeteo UK journalists and contributors Shehab Khan, Sangita Myska, and Peter Oborne, as well as Green Party leader Zack Polanski. It’s not a celebration unless we have all of our subscribers who got us to where we are today.

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Add our livestream to your calendar and watch the launch at Zeteo.com or Zeteo.UK by clicking here.

If you’re a free subscriber, upgrade to a paid subscription to access the livestream and watch the launch live.