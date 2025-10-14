On Oct. 18, millions of Americans are expected to participate in the second nationwide No Kings Protest against the Trump administration’s authoritative actions. As increased violence against demonstrators becomes more apparent, awareness of civil liberties and the right to dissent is more urgent than ever.

In September, Reverend David Black of the First Presbyterian Church was struck in the head with a pepper ball while protesting in front of an ICE facility. The video has recently resurfaced on social media, reigniting discussions regarding escalating violence at the hands of officials against demonstrators.

Reverend Black will join Mehdi LIVE on Substack and YouTube at 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT / 10:00pm UK time to break down the viral moment, the changing landscape of protest under the Trump administration, and why continuing to fight for the right to dissent is more crucial than ever. They’ll also discuss Trump’s aggressive enforcement of immigration policies and ICE’s violent abductions. The pair will be answering audience questions live.

See you soon!

Share

Catch up on Zeteo’s recent stories: