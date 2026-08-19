Francesca Albanese speaks about her book in Milan on May 27, 2026. Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Settler violence has hit an “all-time high” in the occupied West Bank, and in Qusra, extremist settlers besieged the homes of Palestinian families, cutting off their electricity and water supply, and attacking municipal workers as they repaired them.

Meanwhile, the genocide in Gaza continues as Israel’s national security minister openly calls for the “targeted assassinations” of “30 to 40” people every night.

Who better to speak to about Israel’s ongoing genocide and what she calls the “pogroms” in the occupied West Bank than Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories?

Albanese, who has faced severe criticism from Israel and is considered one of the world’s most outspoken critics of the Netanyahu government, joins Mehdi for a special live Zeteo town hall today, Wednesday, at 4pm ET (1pm PT / 9pm BST) you won’t want to miss!

The online Zoom audience will be limited to paid Zeteo subscribers, who will have the chance to ask Albanese their own questions as well.

If you’re a free subscriber, it’s not too late to upgrade now to paid and join this important and timely live discussion.

Click the link below to register: