In the wake of this weekend’s horrific news, ‘Ask the Editor’ is back.

Join Zeteo political correspondents Prem Thakker and Asawin Suebsaeng (standing in for Mehdi) TODAY, Monday, Jan. 26 at 12pm ET, 9am PT, 5pm GMT for a live Q&A discussion on the DHS murder of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, including what their sources close to the White House have been telling them about Team Trump’s response. They’ll also break down the latest on Capitol Hill, as Senate Democrats appear to have the votes to block a DHS funding bill that would expand ICE’s budget.

Subscribers can join the conversation on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or YouTube. Tune into ‘Ask the Editor’ below:

JOIN HERE

If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, please do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation would also go a long way in supporting our brand of independent, accountability journalism.

Check out more from Zeteo: