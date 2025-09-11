Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) outside the US Capitol on January 26, 2023. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump conducted an unlawful strike off the coast of Venezuela, killing all 11 passengers aboard a boat he claims was carrying drugs. Yet, he has failed to provide Congress with any intelligence about the boat’s supposed threat or his legal justification for this deadly strike.

Minnesota Congresswoman and Squad member Ilhan Omar will join Mehdi LIVE on Substack and YouTube at 12:45pm ET / 9:45am PT / 5:45pm UK time to discuss her War Powers Resolution, which would stop the Trump administration from conducting any future strikes. The two will be taking audience questions.

Plus, they will also address the rise of political violence in the US following the shocking murders of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk on Wednesday and Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman in June.

