Join Zeteo and IMEU Policy Project LIVE in Chicago at the Pickwick Theater on Oct. 20 for the premiere of our latest original documentary, ‘Night Flower: Inside AIPAC’s Fight for Influence.’

This special and timely investigative documentary takes an in-depth look at AIPAC’s role and influence in U.S. politics, while examining the organization’s impact on elections, political candidates, and the broader political landscape.

After the screening of the hour-long film, stick around for a can’t-miss conversation with Congresswoman Delia Ramirez, followed by a panel discussion featuring Zeteo founder and editor-in-chief Mehdi Hasan, and special guests:

Dion Nissenbaum , the award-winning reporter behind ‘Night Flower,’ who previously covered U.S. policy in the Middle East and regional security for The Wall Street Journal. He was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting in 2022 and in 2017.

Margaret DeReus , executive director and co-founder of the IMEU Policy Project. For decades, DeReus has advised movement leaders, elected officials, and political candidates on how to advance Palestinian rights and advocate for Palestinian freedom in the media.

Kat Abughazaleh, Palestinian-American commentator and former Democratic congressional primary candidate for IL-9.

They will also be answering YOUR questions as part of an audience Q&A!

Paid subscribers can get 20% off their tickets using the discount code below. Buy your tickets for the Chicago premiere of ‘Night Flower’ here before they sell out:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zeteo-live-in-chicago-night-flower-inside-aipacs-fight-for-influence-tickets-2001898791174

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