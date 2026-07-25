A Palestinian walks towards a destroyed vehicle torched along with homes in an Israeli settler attack in the Palestinian village of Sarra, west of the city of Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on July 24, 2026. Photo by Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli settlers attack; Palestinians get blamed. Israeli settlers kill; Palestinians are arrested. Israeli settlers antagonize and provoke; entire villages and towns are punished.

This week, the occupied West Bank experienced some of the deadliest settler violence this year – culminating in a Friday attack that ended with four Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers killed. Palestinians are now facing renewed collective punishment – mass raids are being carried out under the guise of “counter-terror” operations, curfews were put in place, and roads were shut to Palestinian vehicles, including ambulances – while settlers continue their attacks.

“Pogroms against defenseless civilians all over the West Bank, while Gaza is under fire,” UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese tweeted, calling for an arms embargo against Israel.

The violence will likely only get worse – settlers raid villages under the protection of soldiers, they’re rarely prosecuted, and their illegal outposts are continuously legitimized by Israeli officials.

All the while, Israel continues to pound Gaza, including killing a family of six this week and violating the so-called “ceasefire” in other ways.

Here’s more on those stories and others from another extremely troubling week in Palestine: