People attend a funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Mohammed Wishah at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah on April 9, 2026. Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua via Getty Images

Israel’s war on Iran with the US, and renewed escalation in Lebanon, including boasting about launching 100 strikes in 10 minutes, has not stopped it from continuing its genocide in Gaza and furthering its de facto annexation of the West Bank.

Just this week, Israeli forces killed another journalist in Gaza, Israeli soldiers beat an elderly woman to death, and the Israeli government secretly approved dozens of new settlements for the occupied West Bank.

Something Israel’s actions elsewhere in the region have done is divert attention away from what it’s doing in Palestine. That’s exactly why we started ‘This Week in Palestine’ – to ensure we didn’t look away.

A quick note before we jump into this week: For now, we’re sending ‘This Week in Palestine’ to all Zeteo subscribers, but that won’t always be the case. To ensure you get the newsletter every week, go to ‘manage subscription’ in your Substack account, scroll down, and toggle on the button for ‘This Week in Palestine’. Please make sure you’re a paid Zeteo subscriber so you can read past the paywall.

Now, here’s another troubling ‘This Week in Palestine’:

Saturday, April 4 – Israeli Settlers Raid Two Palestinian Towns

Israeli settlers injured at least one man after raiding the villages of Qusra and Jalud. The settlers, who raided the area under the protection of the Israeli military, set multiple chicken coops on fire, according to Palestinian media.

Sunday, April 5 – Hamas Says It Will Not Disarm