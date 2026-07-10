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Lars Hanson's avatar
Lars Hanson
1h

It’s obvious that ICE is a terrorist organization, really more threatening to all of us than ISIS was.

Yet we do NOTHING.

Full disclosure, I am 79 and at my request am undergoing cognitive testing and may not be capable of understanding our failure to respond.

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Lauren Silverman's avatar
Lauren Silverman
17m

In what world is “Trump fired the two remaining Democratic members of the bipartisan U.S. Election Assistance Commission” even legal? Don’t citizens of the United States have a right to free and fair elections? What comes next? Even if they are ever reinstated much will be lost.

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