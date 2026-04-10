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Jeff Staniels's avatar
Jeff Staniels
2h

Of course, the promise of future pardons can also serve as an incentive or encouragement for others to commit crimes. This would make Trump a principal participant in the crime under 18 USC sec 2. The claim that he was joking could be an attempted coverup of a crime already set in motion if not communicated to the direct perpetrator. And the determination of these matters would be for a jury to decide.

This is part of the resolution of our present debacle that I dream about.

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Kenneth Wiese's avatar
Kenneth Wiese
40mEdited

Something's been disturbing me for a long time now. Even now, after a full four-year term - essentially a period characterized by learning - not the typical things one might expect from most any president, especially one with no experience in government - but distorted, perverse and pathological lessons learned, largely unlike any other president of the post-WWII era, including Nixon, and learned more unconsciously than consciously - with a learning curve that was ascending at it relatively consistent angle, though flattening somewhat between year 2 and year 3, and then ascending erratically through most of year 4. During Biden's term, a time of consolidation took place in Trump's mind, again mostly unconsciously and stimulated & consolidated further by such things as project 2025. The result hit the ground running on day one of his second term and it has not abated. And the Trump phoenix that has risen from the ashes of his first term and inter-term period is still rising and he is like a genetically engineered - or maybe an Android - version of the President Trump of his first term. Trump 2.0 has been wired to largely reject, refuse or prove otherwise incapable of receiving or assimilating the vast majority of external input he receives except in rare and quite limited circumstances. Much of his progressively increasing bizarre, erratic, even psychotic behavior may meet criteria to qualify as dementia or other psycho-physiological diagnoses, but it's onset and the exponential rate of its progression correlate with relatively good fit to this second term. In many ways he's very much like a person may be expected to present who's come out of a sensory deprivation chamber after being in a little too long. But be forewarned. This combined with President Donald J. Trump's highly disturbed narcissistic and sociopathic personality make him extremely dangerous, easily the most pathologically destructive person to ever inhabit the Oval Office. This President Donald J. Trump is absolutely capable, if the levels of stress & feelings of powerlessness are high enough, of ordering what in his mind would be the annihilation and eradication of a civilization such as "Persia" (Iran). Further, in such a situation, if Mr. Trump felt he and his presidency could survive it, or that it would otherwise be in his personal best interest to do so, he would have no moral compunction against the use of WMD's, including tactical nukes.

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