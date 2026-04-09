Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’

Justin Baragona here, bringing you the latest media dispatches from the right-wing industrial outrage complex and Bari World. In tonight’s edition, we take issue with the establishment press delivering a collective shrug at the president’s increasingly deranged threats towards free speech – while they simultaneously prepare to “honor” him. Plus, we look into who Bari Weiss is wining and dining, and share the world’s worst history lesson delivered by Trump’s Fox brain trust.

Trump Ramps Up His War on the Press

Trump speaks to the press in the White House briefing room on April 6, 2026. Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Within the span of roughly 30 hours, Donald Trump threatened to jail journalists if they didn’t burn their confidential sources and accused a news network of criminal conduct for publishing an accurate public statement. And in both cases, he called for the feds to criminally investigate media outlets.

Yet, despite the media-bashing president ramping up his already white-hot incitement towards the fourth estate to new levels, the White House press corps tasked to cover him has delivered a collective shrug.

And all the while, the elite political media class is prepping to spend a night publicly feting this man during a lavish party. But don’t worry, because in an act of unparalleled bravery, they’ll make sure to show the president their defiant support for the First Amendment by wearing matching accessories.