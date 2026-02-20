Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheryl Anne's avatar
Cheryl Anne
30m

Awe, poor baby threw a hissy fit because 'his' SC said 'no', despite saying 'yes' way too many times and giving the bully 'immunity'. The bastard should be sitting in a jail cell, not the WH. My biggest concern are the midterms, which no doubt, will be handed over to the maga party. I don't know how we're going to have a 'fair and free' election when states like AZ will try to have trump's gestapo at the polls. I'm sure they won't be the only state to try this illegal stunt. It's becoming clearer that our only option as a country is a revolution. He and his corrupt-as-hell administration, have to be stopped before the damage is irreversible. Does anyone have a better idea?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture