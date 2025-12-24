Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B J Sutherland's avatar
B J Sutherland
4h

Looks like we're never short of outrageous actions by the Trump administration. Bari Weiss stopped the CBS '60 Minute' CECOT program from airing, but it somehow it made it onto the Canadian Globel TV affiliate airwaves for a short time. Now some part of it can be seen on YT.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Halstead's avatar
Tom Halstead
5h

As a president, POSOTUS has been a monumental, unparalleled, epic failure. As a purveyor of corruption, destruction, lies, and distortions, POSOTUS has been a towering success. The only possible benefit of POSOTUS’s presidency would be a re-birth of our alleged values in response to his depredations. But so far, POSOTUS is winning. Bigly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture