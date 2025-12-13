Welcome to Week 47 of ‘This Week in Democracy.’ We’ve almost made it a year.

The good news: From lower court rulings to grand juries refusing to get on the president’s retribution train to members of his own party breaking rank, Donald Trump appears to be losing a lot more than he is winning these days.

The bad news: Trump and his cronies are still managing to do a lot of harm to the country and free societies worldwide.

From continuing to escalate tensions with Venezuela to a litany of lies and racist comments to failing to ensure millions of Americans won’t experience a spike in healthcare subsidies, here’s what Trump and his allies did this week that underscore the growth of authoritarianism during Trump’s second term.

On Truth Social, Trump attacked CNN’s Kaitlin Collins, calling her “Stupid and Nasty” over what he claimed was a question about the increasing cost of his new White House ballroom. Later, Collins responded that her question was actually about Venezuela.

A federal judge blocked the Justice Department from using communication records between James Comey and Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman as evidence to re-indict the former FBI director.

NBC News reported that more than one-third of the approximately 220,000 people arrested by ICE agents from Jan. 20 to Oct. 15 had no criminal histories.

On Truth Social, Trump lashed out at Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, whom he pardoned last week, for announcing he would seek re-election as a Democrat rather than switching parties. Trump called the move “such a lack of LOYALTY,” and added, “next time, no more Mr. Nice guy!”

In the final draft of their annual defense policy bill, congressional leaders included an amendment to withhold a quarter of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s travel budget until the Pentagon provides the House and Senate Armed Services Committees with “unedited video of strikes” conducted against boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

The Washington Post spoke with Bruna Ferreira, the mother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew, who was detained by ICE last month for being in the US illegally (a civil violation) after overstaying a visa while she was a child. Ferreira disputed a White House statement claiming she hadn’t spoken to Leavitt in years, saying she asked Leavitt to be the child’s godmother, signed off on her son’s visit to the White House for the Easter egg hunt, and “moved mountains” to make sure he could attend Leavitt’s wedding in January.

During a softball interview with Politico’s Dasha Burns, Trump continued to spread lies claiming the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” adding that “it’s going to come out over the next couple months too, loud and clear, because we have all the information.” (Read Mehdi’s fact-check of the interview here .)

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to restore the SEVIS record of Rümeysa Öztürk, a Turkish national who had been studying at Tufts University before being arrested by masked immigration agents in March over an op-ed she wrote calling for the school to disclose its investments and divest from companies with ties to Israel. The move will allow Öztürk to resume her research and teaching while she continues to challenge her arrest and detention.

The developer of the app ICEBlock, which tracks ICE agents and alerts people when they are in their area, sued the Trump administration over its removal from Apple’s App Store, arguing that the government violated the First Amendment by threatening the company.

The Washington Post reported that the ACLU sent a letter to ICE alleging that the Trump administration tried to illegally coerce immigrants being held at a makeshift detention center in Texas to leave the country for Mexico, without written warning or hearings with an ICE officer, a move it says violates the government’s guidance for “third country” deportations. The letter claims four Cuban immigrants were driven to the border and told to cross it or be beaten and imprisoned. Two of them said they were beaten after they initially refused to be transported to the border.

A dozen former FBI agents who were fired under Director Kash Patel’s leadership for kneeling during a racial justice protest in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd sued Patel and the bureau in an effort to have their jobs reinstated. The agents received termination letters in September that cited “unprofessional conduct and a lack of impartiality in carrying out duties, leading to the political weaponization of government.” The lawsuit argues the agents were “employing reasonable de-escalation to prevent a potentially deadly confrontation with American citizens.”

On Truth Social, Trump lashed out at outgoing Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she appeared on ‘60 Minutes.’ He also attacked the show’s correspondent, Lesley Stahl, and slammed the “new ownership” of Paramount for “allow[ing] a show like this to air.”

On Twitter, Honduras’s attorney general ordered local authorities and asked Interpol to execute an existing warrant against the country’s former president, Juan Orlando Hernández, on charges of money laundering and fraud. Hernández was pardoned by Trump and released from a US prison, where he was serving a 45-year sentence for conspiring to import cocaine to the US.

The Wall Street Journal reported that as part of his efforts to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount chief executive David Ellison told Trump earlier this month that he would make sweeping changes to CNN. Additionally, Trump has privately said that he wants new ownership of the network and changes to its programming.

Alina Habba, Trump’s former personal lawyer whom he maneuvered to keep as the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey, said in a statement that she would step down from her post after an appeals court ruled last week that she was disqualified from the position. Habba said she would continue at the Justice Department in what appears to be a new position – a senior adviser to the attorney general for US attorneys. Meanwhile, Attorney General Pam Bondi tweeted that the DOJ “will seek further review” of the “flawed” decision to disqualify Habba, who she said “intends to return” to the position if the ruling is overturned.

An appeals court paused a federal judge’s order blocking the Trump administration from implementing a provision in the president’s tax and spending bill to cut federal Medicaid funding from affiliates of Planned Parenthood.

An immigration judge ordered the release of Bruna Ferreira, the mother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew, while she challenges her potential deportation to Brazil.

Trump continued his attacks against women journalists, this time calling ABC News reporter Rachel Scott “the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place” and “actually a terrible reporter” after she pushed back against Trump’s denial that he had said five days prior that he would have “no problem” releasing the footage of the second boat strike in the Caribbean that killed two survivors on Sept. 2.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) temporarily paused a policy change that would significantly cut federal funding for permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness less than two hours before a court hearing challenging the move, which would also put new conditions on the program, including giving HUD the authority to eliminate funding for organizations that acknowledge the existence of trans and nonbinary people.

ProPublica reported that Trump has engaged in the same practice of “mortgage fraud” he has accused his political enemies of doing illegally. In 1993-94, he signed mortgages for two homes he attested would be his principal residence, despite the fact that it doesn’t appear he ever lived in either home, which were instead used as investment properties and rented out. A White House spokesperson said “there was no defraudation” and claimed that Trump “has never, or will ever, break the law.”

On Truth Social, Trump posted an unhinged rant about the New York Times’ November article that detailed his signs of aging and increasing fatigue, saying, “The best thing that could happen to this Country would be if the New York Times would cease publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful ‘source’ of information.” He also noted that he believes that unfavorable reporting about his health is “seditious,” and “perhaps even treasonous.”

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) proposed a new policy change that would require travelers entering the US from the 42 countries participating in the visa waiver program, including Australia, South Korea, and many European countries, to undergo a review of up to five years of their social media history. Travelers would also need to provide any email addresses used in the past 10 years, along with the names, birth dates, residences, and birthplaces of spouses, children, parents, and siblings.

After years of denying he ever uttered the term “shithole countries” in 2018 to describe Haiti and African nations, Trump bragged during a rally in Pennsylvania that he had said, “Why is it we only take people from shithole countries,” and added, “Why can’t we have some people from Norway, Sweden?” He then described Somalia as “filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime.” Trump also made Islamophobic and racist remarks about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, referring to her hijab as a “little turban,” falsely claiming she illegally immigrated to the US, and saying, “throw her the hell out” of the US.

The New York Times reported that Pentagon lawyers raised the prospect of sending survivors of a mid-October boat strike in the Caribbean to El Salvador’s megaprison in an effort to ensure they don’t end up in the US court system, where the Trump administration could be forced to present evidence justifying their strikes in the region.

The Education Department moved to eliminate a Biden-era student loan forgiveness plan, which lowered the monthly payments of millions of borrowers, and included $0 payments for borrowers making $16 or less per hour.

A federal appeals court allowed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to move forward with his ban on trans people serving in the military. In a dissent, an Obama-appointed judge said the policy was rooted in “denigration and vitriol,” and warned the move will make it “all but inevitable that thousands of qualified servicemembers will lose careers they have built over decades.”

Senate Democrats published a report examining the Trump administration’s extrajudicial immigration detentions of US citizens. Congressional investigators interviewed nearly two dozen Americans, who said immigration officers had dragged them from cars, made up assault claims, and used excessive force. Some of them were detained for days and denied access to medical care. Agents also “treated children with reckless disregard for their safety and wellbeing.”

A federal judge declined to order the release of Tina Peters, a former county clerk in Colorado who was convicted of several charges after using someone’s security badge to allow an associate of Trump ally and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to access county election equipment following the 2020 presidential election. Trump has repeatedly called for Peters, who is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence, to be released, calling her an “innocent political prisoner.”

The Washington Post reported that the Environmental Protection Agency has scrubbed references to human-caused climate change from its website, including a statement from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that said, “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean, and land.” While some pages still include mentions of the “natural causes” of climate change, other pages have been completely removed.

CBS News reported that Trump plans to name Troy Edgar, the deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, to serve as the US ambassador to El Salvador, one of the leading countries involved in Trump’s crackdown on immigration.

The Justice Department moved to eliminate a key provision of the Civil Rights Act by reinterpreting regulations that allowed the use of statistical disparities as evidence of racial discrimination.

AP reported that hundreds of children were held in ICE custody for more than the 20-day limit from August to September, with at least five children being held for 168 days. Some children were held in unsafe conditions and went days without access to medical care. Share

The Atlantic reported that Mike Benz, a right-wing influencer who spread conspiracy theories about the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and once wrote under a pseudonym, “I want white identity politics to grow like wildfire,” has been hired by the agency as a special government employee tasked with substantiating his allegations of USAID suppressing free speech, promoting “state-sponsored hit pieces” and playing a role in foreign regime change.

A federal judge granted a request from the Justice Department to release grand jury materials from Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s case, but noted that the documents “would not reveal new information of any consequence,” added that much of the evidence presented to the grand juries were already public and that the panels only heard “summary testimony from two law enforcement officials.”

HuffPost reported that the Trump administration is planning “Operation Irish Goodbye,” which will involve sending immigration agents to the US-Mexico border to apprehend undocumented immigrants trying to return to their home country voluntarily for the holidays.

CNN reported that families being held in an ICE detention facility in Texas are being subjected to conditions including being denied access to urgent medical care, worms and mold in the food, and threats of family separation by staff, with some children becoming weak, faint, and pale due to malnutrition.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new law limiting immigration enforcement outside state courthouses. The law also makes it easier for residents to sue immigration agents for violating their rights, and limits the information that hospitals, daycare centers, and colleges in the state can provide to immigration agents.

DHS launched a new database named the “Dictionary of Depravity,” which lists the “worst of the worst” of the undocumented immigrants who have been arrested during Trump’s second term. The database includes the names of the individuals, along with their charges and convictions, as well as where they were arrested.

A coalition of advocacy groups sued the Trump administration in an effort to force it to turn over the DOJ’s Office of Special Counsel’s memo justifying the legal justification for US military strikes on boats in the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific.