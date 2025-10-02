Kilmar Abrego Garcia and his wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, enter a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office on August 25, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The immigration judge who ruled that Donald Trump can deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia again previously signed onto guidance that sought to clear the way for Trump’s administration to arrest immigrants at routine court hearings and promptly deport them.

Trump appointed the immigration judge, Philip Taylor, in December 2019 during his first administration, and Taylor was promoted to the role of acting regional deputy chief immigration judge in April. He has a history of denying a much higher percentage of asylum claims than the average immigration judge.

Earlier this year, Taylor’s name was included in guidance encouraging immigration judges to accept the Trump administration’s oral motions to dismiss cases during court hearings, as the administration was increasingly deploying this tactic so officials could arrest and quickly deport immigrants. According to court records reviewed by Zeteo, Taylor’s guidance was recently rescinded by the Trump administration, which called the memo “poorly drafted.”

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to Zeteo’s request for comment.

On Wednesday, Taylor rejected the asylum bid from Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who has become the public face of Trump’s brutal and dishonest immigration policies.