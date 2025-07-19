Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Auguston's avatar
Donald Auguston
4h

I keep saying this, but I lived through all of this, and I can't remember it all. Thank you for putting these newsletters together so I can be reminded of the criminality and stupidity of the past week. These newsletters are a gem!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
4h

Why did CBS cancel The Late Show With Stephen Colbert? Follow the money!

https://thedemlabs.org/2025/07/19/stephen-colbert-canceled-trump-lawmakers-oracle-tiktok-ellison/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture