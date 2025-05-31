It's been 19 weeks of Donald Trump's assault on democracy, and despite it being a holiday week, the attacks by Trump and his allies did not let up. Tuesday was a particularly busy day (see below)!

From escalating its onslaught on Harvard University to intensifying its crackdown on pro-Palestine international students to revoking the humanitarian parole of a 4-year-old Mexican girl who relies on life-saving care in California, here's what the Trump administration did this week that undermines the US Constitution and American values, harm academic freedom, and hurt free societies worldwide:

On Twitter, Vice President JD Vance whined about educators not supporting the Republican Party, writing that “the voting patterns of university professors are so one-sided that they look like the election results of North Korea.” He added that “many universities explicitly engage in racial discrimination (mostly against whites and Asians) that violates the civil rights laws of this country.”

On Truth Social, Trump ranted about the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, saying Vladimir Putin “has gone absolutely CRAZY!” and Volodymyr Zelensky is “doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does.”

Speaking to reporters, Trump railed against Harvard University over the number of international students it admits, which he said is “too much.” He also said his administration wants a list of Harvard’s foreign students, which the Department of Homeland Security would already have access to since those with student visas are in DHS’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) database. Earlier this month, DHS terminated Harvard’s SEVP certification.

The New York Times reported that the recently-announced $1.5 billion Trump family golf complex in Vietnam was approved after the country’s government fast-tracked the development by ignoring its own laws and granting more generous concessions than what its own citizens typically receive. Vietnamese officials, in a letter obtained by the newspaper, said that the development, which comes as the country continues to negotiate a trade deal to avoid tariffs, was prioritized by high-ranking members of government because it was “receiving special attention” from Trump and his administration.

Chalkbeat reported that a Bronx, New York, high school student who entered the US legally through a Biden-era entry program in 2024, was arrested by ICE agents after a court hearing where the student, who didn’t have a lawyer, “unwittingly relinquished his legal protections.”

Trump announced that he would pardon former sheriff Scott Jenkins, who he called “a victim of an overzealous Biden Department of Justice … who was persecuted by the Radical Left ‘monsters’ and ‘left for dead.’ Jenkins, who was set to begin his 10-year sentence on Tuesday, was convicted of fraud and bribery after accepting more than $75,000 to make businessmen auxiliary deputies without any training so they could avoid traffic tickets and carry concealed firearms without a permit.

Also, on Truth Social, Trump floated the idea of reallocating $3 billion in grants from “a very antisemitic” Harvard University to trade schools.

Trump wished a happy Memorial Day to “THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS,” as well as the “USA HATING JUDGES WHO SUFFER FROM AN IDEOLOGY THAT IS SICK, AND VERY DANGEROUS FOR OUR COUNTRY.”

A federal judge rejected the Trump administration’s request to delay or rescind his ruling requiring several men who were deported to South Sudan without due process to remain in US custody while they complete “reasonable fear” interviews. The judge noted that the Trump administration not only “mischaracterized” his order, but also “manufactur[ed] the very chaos they decry,” and expressed his desire that “reason can get the better of rhetoric” in the case.

AP reviewed donations made to Trump over the past five years, finding 1,600 contributions from donors who live outside of the US, have close ties to foreign interests, or didn’t disclose enough information to identify them and verify their donations were legal. Federal law prohibits candidates from accepting donations from foreign nationals. The reporting comes one month after Trump issued a memo ordering an investigation into ActBlue, the online fundraising platform used by the Democratic Party, for foreign and fraudulent contributions.

On Truth Social, Trump threatened to withhold federal funding to California because a trans athlete was set to participate in an upcoming sporting event, which he claims violates his February executive order banning trans athletes from girls’ and women's sports.

Also, on Truth Social, Trump blatantly admitted he has been helping Putin, saying what the Russian president “doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD.” Trump went on to threaten Putin, saying, “He’s playing with fire!”

Trump warned Canada that it would cost $61 billion to be part of his proposed “Golden Dome System,” but offered to let the country join for free if it became part of the US.

The Times also reported that Trump’s April pardon of Paul Walczak, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison after failing to pay more than $10 million in taxes, came less than three weeks after Walczak’s mother paid $1 million to attend a fundraising dinner that included face-to-face access to Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

The Washington Post reported that Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, previously earned consulting fees worth over $5,000 from a division of the private prison and immigration detention firm GEO Group during the two years before he joined the administration.

The Guardian reported that advisers of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were told that he illegally wiretapped department officials as part of a leak investigation to justify firing three of Hegseth’s top aides last month.

NPR and three other member stations sued the Trump administration, arguing his executive order directing the freezing of federal funding for public broadcasters represents “textbook retaliation” in violation of the First Amendment, and that they are being targeted.

On a podcast, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. warned that unless three major medical journals — the New England Journal of Medicine, the Journal of the American Medical Association, and The Lancet — “change dramatically,” his department will prohibit government scientists from publishing their work with them, and instead create their own journals to publish their findings. RFK baselessly called the reputable journals “corrupt.”

In a video on Twitter, RFK Jr. announced that his agency would no longer recommend COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children and healthy pregnant women. The Washington Post called it an “unprecedented move that bypasses the traditional system of vaccine recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” It could also result in insurance companies refusing to cover the vaccine for the affected groups, leaving them to pay out of pocket.

In response to RFK’s announcement, the president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said the organization is “extremely disappointed” by the move, adding that, “it is very clear that COVID infection during pregnancy can be catastrophic and lead to major disability.”

Meanwhile, on Fox, Food and Drug Administration commissioner Marty Makary baselessly asserted that the number of COVID-19 vaccine injuries in the US was in the “hundreds of thousands.”

HuffPost reported that Josh Divine, whom Trump nominated to be a federal judge, wrote in a university student newspaper that people shouldn’t be allowed to vote in elections without passing literacy tests, which were banned as part of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 because they were regularly used to prevent Black people from voting.

Politico reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered a pause on scheduling new interviews for student visa applicants while the administration considers implementing social media vetting for all international students applying to study in the US.

Politico also reported that former interim US Attorney for DC Ed Martin had personally reviewed a pardon application for Stewart Rhodes, the founder of far-right extremist organization Oath Keepers. Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted of seditious conspiracy in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection.