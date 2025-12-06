Zeteo

User's avatar
Nancy's avatar
Nancy
2h

The lethal strikes on boats in the Caribbean are not “war crimes” or “likely war crimes.” They are murders, pure and simple. First, in order to be war crimes, we would have to be at war. Congress has not declared war, and the passengers on these boats are not combatants. Even with all its lies, the Trump

Administration has not gone so far as to assert that the targeted individuals were armed. Nor did they pose a threat, much less an “imminent” threat to the U.S. There’s not even evidence that they were headed to the U.S.

Much of the media is now focused exclusively on the possibility that these strikes were war crimes, often singling out the second strike (“tap”) on the two survivors of the last boat who were clinging to debris following the first strike.

This is misguided if not irresponsible reporting. Focusing as they do on the second strike suggests that the other strikes may have been legal. They are not. Again, we are not at war. As a separate issue, neither Congress nor the public at large have been provided a shred of evidence that the targeted individuals were drug runners. We’re expected to take on faith the allegations of serial liars that these people were running drugs. Even if they were, however, there are procedures for interdicting boats believed to be transporting drugs. The Coast Guard has successfully carried out these operations in the past, according those who were apprehended due process. And drug running, even if proven, is not a death penalty offense.

In sum, the Administration’s excuses of “fog of war,” suggesting that in war anything is justified, is misleading garbage. These are murders, not war crimes, and the distinction is important. The NYT, which we often have reason to mistrust (e.g., for its coverage or lack thereof, of Israel’s ongoing genocide), actually had two good articles on the distinction on Thursday and Friday of this week, citing legal experts, some with a military background, who know the difference between war crimes and murder. By contrast, the coverage by MS NOW, as it now calls itself, has been lousy. The latter has focused almost exclusively on the second strike on the last boat, which, although egregious in its own right, distracts viewers from the overriding fact that all these strikes are illegal. They also suggested that Admiral Bradley, who directly ordered the strikes, is being scapegoated by those who are responsible. Although in a democracy, Hegseth and Trump would be prosecuted for crimes, Bradley is also culpable in that he knowingly carried out illegal orders. Congress should be drawing up impeachment charges against Trump and calling for the court martial of Hegseth and Bradley. But then, that would mean we are a nation of laws.

Mo Khan's avatar
Mo Khan
2h

The blanket examination of green cards is Unacceptable - that is going at. Class of people who have done NOTHING WRONG. It needs to be block or a major lawsuit needed.

