'This Country Will Be Undone': Mehdi and Experts React to Potential Trump Victory
Zeteo’s election livestream react to the first few hours of election night news.
Zeteo went on YouTube Live tonight, where Mehdi covered the first few hours of election night with Rep. Summer Lee, Journalist Danielle Moodie, Uncommitted Leader Layla Elabed, and more.
Guests reacted to the New York Times’ shocking new prediction that GOP Presidential Candidate Donald J. Trump now has an 88% chance of becoming president, again.
Stay tuned with Zeteo for updates throughout the night.
Your completely out of touch argument is the perfect illustration of why you lost: zero accountability, zero self-awareness.
You lost because you suck so much you're unaware of it.
I told you Kamala would lose.
“Sooner or later everyone sits down to a banquet of consequences.” – Robert Louis Stevenson