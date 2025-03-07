It’s day 46 of Trump’s second administration, and US democracy has descended into further chaos.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali break the House vote to censure Texas Rep. Al Green. Ten Democrats voted alongside Republicans to censure Green after he protested against Trump during his joint speech to Congress.

“There is no reason to censure your colleague over standing up and doing something that we have absolutely seen happen on the floor before… And then you also vote with your opposition party – the people who don’t care about you, who absolutely do not respect the rule of law, do not respect elections – that’s who you’re going to vote with to censure?” Francesca says.

Meanwhile, the government continues to be flipped upside down by Elon Musk’s DOGE. As Trump reportedly moves closer to signing an executive order that would effectively dismantle the Department of Education, the VA announced it is planning to reduce its department size by 80,000 workers.

Jonathan Kamens, who led cybersecurity for VA.gov, joins the show to break down his experience of being fired by DOGE and just how dangerous it is for Musk and his minions to have access to Americans’ data.

“I think both Elon Musk and Donald Trump are pretty vindictive, vengeful people, and I think that they will use the data to go after people who they consider their enemies,” Kamens warns.

He adds, “I will point out that every authoritarian regime in the world has a secret police source, of some form or another, whose job is to collect data about private citizens and build dossiers about them and to build a culture of fear in which people tattletail on their neighbors and their co-workers. I think that’s the trajectory we’re on. I think we should expect that to happen.”

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion, and their reaction to the calls from right-wing pundits like Ben Shapiro to grant Derek Chauvin – yes, the officer convicted of murdering George Floyd – a federal pardon.

