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Good morning, and Happy Monday again, and congratulations to Spain. Martin here, in Washington, DC, delighted as ever to be bringing you the news you need to know to start your week.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we look at the dramatic arrest in Florida of the Anglo-American brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, wanted on a raft of serious charges in the UK, and ask why top Democrats don’t seem interested in making clear how close the Tates have grown to the Trump family and the Republican Party they own. We also consider the latest catastrophic re-escalation of Donald Trump’s illegal war with Iran, and consider Troy Jackson’s barnstorming display in Maine, where he stands on the brink of confirmation as the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee.

‘An Enthusiastic Supporter of Donald Trump’

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate talk to the media outside their residence on March 23, 2025, in Bucharest, Romania. Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images.

In Miami on Saturday, U.S. marshals arrested the Anglo-American manosphere influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate. In the UK, the brothers face a total of 59 charges, covering rape, sexual assault, trafficking, assault, and offenses related to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

Matt Jury, a lawyer who represents several alleged British victims of Andrew Tate, hailed “the real prospect of extradition… after years of public campaigning by the four British women I represent,” adding: “Andrew and Tristan Tate are accused of some of the most serious offenses. It is time they face justice.”

For the brothers, lawyer Joseph McBride said: “The world knows Andrew and Tristan Tate are innocent. Their enemies know it best of all. That is exactly why they have been attacked. We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free. America does not do Britain’s political dirty work.”

But plenty of Americans have done political dirty work on behalf of the Tates and it seems incredible, particularly in light of ongoing scandal over sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his links to Donald Trump, that senior Democrats with national platforms and profiles did not this weekend seize on connections between the Tates, the Trumps, and the Republican Party, in order to flood the zone with comment and questions, and shine a harsh spotlight firmly the way of the White House.

It’s not as if material is lacking.