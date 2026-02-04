Susan Collins at the US Capitol on Jan. 26, 2026. Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images.

America’s pro-Israel lobby, AIPAC, accounted for nearly 20% of the money that Republican Senator Susan Collins raised last year in the lead-up to Maine’s all-important US Senate election.

The total collected for Collins by AIPAC’s political action committee far outpaces what she raised from small donors, in another show of the Israel lobby’s outsized influence on US elections.

Collins, 73, is widely expected to run for her sixth term. She is one of the longest-serving sitting senators, having taken office in 1997. Oysterman Senate candidate Graham Platner and Governor Janet Mills are running in the Democratic primary to face Collins, with Platner leading both of them in fundraising last year.

Collins is a major supporter of Israel. Last year, when Zeteo asked if she knew how many Americans the Israeli military had killed since Oct. 7, Collins responded simply: “I am pro-Israel.”