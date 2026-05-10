Hi there!

Spring is here, and there’s no better time to rep the independent journalism you believe in.

Whether you’re looking for lightweight tees, tote bags, hats, mugs, or everyday staples, you’ll find plenty to love in our revamped merch store. And every purchase goes toward supporting our fearless, unfiltered reporting.

We’re so grateful for all our Zeteo subscribers and readers. To celebrate, we’re offering 10% off the entire store through US Memorial Day, May 25. Just use the code MEMORIAL26 at checkout.

Shop Zeteo Merch!

And if you’re already a paid Zeteo subscriber, don’t forget that you automatically get 20% off the entire store. See your exclusive discount code below the paywall!

Please note that everything in our store is made on demand, only when you order it, so we don’t accept returns unless there is something wrong with the product. Delivery is free only for orders placed within the United States.

Also, let us know in the comments below what new merch items you’d like to see!

Thanks, as always, for your support!

-Team Zeteo

Please note currently deliveries are only in the US, Canada and the UK.