Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth during a press conference at the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

However terribly you think the Iran war is going for Donald Trump, the reality is almost certainly worse. The worse it gets, the more the White House tries to cover up and hide the damage from the American people, and the more the president uses the Justice Department to threaten media outlets that expose the sheer tonnage of the damage.

President Trump won’t even be straight with the country about how he’s running out of weapons – when his war has depleted well upwards of 90% of certain crucial munitions, as Zeteo has learned. When reporters have dug in on this topic, he’s huffily accused them of “treason,” and pledged that those responsible for leaking the information “are being hunted down” aggressively.

The staggering rate of U.S. weapons exhaustion is one of many indications of how colossally disastrous the Iran war has been for the American side since the very moment Trump launched the conflict in February. And the extent to which Trump has routinely ordered the Justice Department to open sprawling leak investigations and browbeat journalists underscores just how much this president is attempting to make it functionally illegal for a free American press to report on how horribly the war is going.

After all, the only thing “treasonous” (to use a term so casually and regularly lobbed by the president of the United States…) about the reporting is that it is personally embarrassing to the man running this war.