As many of you know, I love a good argument. I take part in a lot of debates – including the now-notorious and viral ‘Surrounded’ debate on Jubilee over the summer, when I sat across from racists and fascists who verbally abused and even threatened me. Was it a good use of my time? Well, I’m the author of the New York Times best-seller ‘Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking’, so I am, of course, biased on this issue. I think debate and argument have intrinsic value and can be effective at changing hearts and minds. Not everyone agrees – including Sarah Stein Lubrano, author of the new book ‘Don’t Talk About Politics: How to Change 21st-Century Minds.’ So, in the interests of having a good debate, a proper argument, Zeteo is giving her a platform to make her case. 😉

Mehdi debates 20 far-right wingers on Jubilee’s debate show, ‘Surrounded.’

Medhi Hasan debated a literal circle of fascists, nationalists, and racists not too long ago. He did a great job. He had all the facts, he stayed cool. Mehdi tries not to debate fascists and racists, and agreed to the Jubilee appearance under the impression that his 20 opponents would have less radical beliefs. According to post-Jubilee appearances, Mehdi doesn’t think he swayed his 20 opponents, but hopes the debate will change the minds of people at home.

That is unlikely.