Last month, in New York, after the premiere of Zeteo’s new documentary ‘Israel’s Reel Extremism,’ Mehdi moderated a panel discussion with three key voices in the Israel-Palestine debate, followed by a Q&A with the live audience at the Angelika Film Center. Paid subscribers to Zeteo got first access to tickets for this sold out event, which was co-hosted with Jewish Currents magazine.

The panel included legendary Haaretz correspondent Amira Hass, author of the widely acclaimed book ‘Drinking the Sea at Gaza’; Simone Zimmerman, whose personal journey is currently featured in the film ‘Israelism’ and is the co-founder of the Jewish anti-apartheid organization IfNotNow; and Najla Said, an award-winning Palestinian-America actor, author, and activist, and also the daughter of the legendary and late Edward Said.

They talked about the film (which, if you haven’t seen it yet, what are you waiting for!), each of their unique experiences in Israel, in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and for Najla and Simone, living in the U.S. and navigating life here as activists critical of Israel and supporters of a free Palestine.

“Other media do not do not report about Israeli atrocities, and I'm talking about incremental atrocities,” Hass told Mehdi on the topic of censorship in Israel, highlighting the importance of documentaries like ‘Israel’s Reel Extremism.’

There are a lot of shocking moments in the documentary, but what shocked Hass more than most were the characters that said yes to appearing in front of our cameras - from Israeli soldiers to settlers to far-right media personalities and politicians. “I'm really surprised because I don't think that they would ever agree to meet with me,” she said.

Said contrasted the language used in the documentary with interactions she had, not in Israel, but in the United States: “I think one of the things I was thinking as I was watching it as someone who's grown up in New York City my whole life… there's a level of dehumanization that goes into everyday talk where people don't even realize they're doing it.”

It’s a personal, political, and even emotional conversation you won’t find anywhere else. Watch the full panel conversation and audience Q&A above, and if you’re not a paid Zeteo subscriber yet, become one to watch the full version of ‘Israel’s Reel Extremism,’ produced by the award-winning Basement Films in the UK.

Team Zeteo