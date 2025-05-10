Photos from Zeteo's One-Year Anniversary Party!
A vibrant night in New York to celebrate the seeking, telling, and defending of the truth, with some fascinating, fun, and famous guests.
On Thursday evening, in midtown Manhattan, Zeteo hosted a packed party to celebrate our first birthday – and our well-deserved status as one of the most talked-about new media companies in the world. Held at Au Za’atar – the acclaimed ‘Arabian-French bistro’ and our CEO’s favorite Lebanese spot in the Big Apple – the night brought together leading lights from the worlds of politics, media, entertainment, and beyond.
Sponsored by Substack, the party was more than just a celebration of Zeteo’s successes as a business and a company, but also a recognition of the power of independent journalism and, in Mehdi’s words, “our one simple mission: to seek the truth, tell the truth, defend the truth.”
Mingling over mocktails and man’oushe, guests discussed everything from the New York mayoral race, to the latest Trump administration scandals, to Zeteo’s headline-grabbing new documentary ‘Who Killed Shireen?’
Below, we’re delighted to share some images from Thursday night’s party - celebrating an anniversary that would not have been possible without your support as a subscriber.
Okay, okay, celebration over. Back to work!
We’re officially now in year two of Zeteo. We’ve got a lot more planned, a lot in mind, and a lot that we’d love to involve you in. So please stay tuned, keep an eye out for our emails, and do keep telling us how we can better serve you and build our platform as we continue growing.
Onwards and upwards!
congratulations!
Wow! Congratulations to Zeteo (Mehdi and the team)on this achievement! Wishing you many more years of success.
Thank you for standing up and speaking truth to power! I must admit, I'm envious, as some of us here in California feel a bit left out!