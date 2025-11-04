Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pedro Cruz's avatar
Pedro Cruz
2h

Yes, elect Zohran Mamdani!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
nick.sodano@verizon.net's avatar
nick.sodano@verizon.net
2h

I am so proud of and grateful for Zeteo. A beacon of light in a dark world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture