It’s one of the most important elections of the modern era. One that could send political shockwaves around the world.

After more than a year of campaigning, the upstart candidate and now Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani squares off against independent candidate and former New York governor Andrew Cuomo as well as Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa to see who will become the 111th Mayor of New York City.

Tonight at 5pm PT / 8pm ET, Zeteo will be streaming LIVE from the Zohran Mamdani election night rally with Mehdi, Prem, and a number of special guests. The two will be reporting on election results and offering their analysis for what could become one of the country’s most historic elections.

Will Mamdani overcome the avalanche of money spent by billionaires to crush his campaign? Will Cuomo’s fearmongering tactics succeed in squashing his populist opponent? Will Sliwa say something very funny yet extremely offensive? And what could a Mamdani win mean for the future of the Democratic Party?

Join us on election night to find out!

