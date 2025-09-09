Did you hear the big news? Zeteo is expanding our political coverage – all thanks to you!

Beginning this fall, we’re launching a new morning political newsletter. As Semafor wrote in its scoop last night, we’re taking on the likes of Politico, Axios and others who have dominated the morning news market for so long with bland, centrist takes. We’ve also got a new Senior Political Correspondent joining Prem Thakker, our award-winning political correspondent who you all know and love, along with a new Senior Politics Editor, and also a breaking news reporter to be announced very soon.

Asawin “Swin” Suebsaeng, who joins Zeteo as our new senior political correspondent, after serving as senior political reporter at Rolling Stone and before that The Daily Beast, is an expert on covering the biggest threat to US democracy right now, Donald Trump and the GOP. Swin wrote the book on Trump’s destructive presence in Washington DC, quite literally, as he is the coauthor of Sinking in the Swamp: How Trump's Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington. Swin’s knowledge of the capital, its dark corners, and hidden alleys, will undoubtedly put Zeteo’s ear closer to the ground than ever before.

Andrew Perez, who joins Zeteo as senior politics editor after serving in the same role at Rolling Stone and before that the Lever, understands money’s toxic relationship with politics like no other, with a focus on dark money and its even darker ripple effects on the world around us. Andrew’s work has also appeared in major publications like HuffPost, ProPublica, and International Business Times.

American politics is all over the place right now, and as hard a task as it may be, we plan on being at the center of it all. So, in addition to our new team members, Zeteo is launching its first morning newsletter.

Mehdi is partnering with former MSNBC colleague and up-and-coming writer Peter Rothpletz to launch Zeteo’s morning political newsletter for progressives, where every word counts. This won’t be your usual centrist inside-the-Beltway offering that uses a lot of words to say very little; it’ll come with a take, a hard edge, both from Mehdi and Peter, whose own writings have appeared here at Zeteo, as well as at the New Republic and The Guardian.

Destination coverage, breaking news, hiring the best of the best, none of that is cheap. Growth needs fuel. At Zeteo, we are adamant on keeping our fuel as pure as can be. No shady billionaires or big corporations, just you, the people.

Stay tuned for more announcements!