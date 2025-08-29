Tom Artiom Alexandrovich. Photo via Israel’s National Cyber Directorate

On Aug. 6, Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, a bigwig in Israel’s cybersecurity apparatus, was arrested in Las Vegas alongside seven other men during an FBI-backed sting for allegedly trying to canoodle with an undercover agent posing as a 15-year-old child. He promptly paid his $10,000 bail and jetted home to Israel.

The State Department has denied that the Trump administration intervened on Alexandrovich’s behalf, but that denial appears increasingly implausible. Court records indicate Alexandrovich, who reportedly told police he thought he was chatting with an 18-year-old, was charged with luring or attempting to lure a child to engage in sexual conduct, a felony carrying some 10 years in prison upon conviction. Given the severity of the crime, the fact that he (especially as a foreign national) was released without stringent bail conditions, including GPS monitoring and travel restrictions, is highly unusual.

Last week, acting US Attorney for Nevada Sigal Chattah – a far-right, anti-Palestinian Trump appointee who was born in Israel – asserted on social media, “the individual who fled our country should have had his passport seized by state authorities. He must be returned immediately to face justice.” Chattah further claimed to have spoken with Attorney General Pam Bondi about the matter, and that America’s top cop was “outraged.” Despite that moral indignation, seemingly nothing has been done to extradite Alexandrovich. The Israeli official just skipped a scheduled court hearing on Wednesday. The president could loudly, publicly demand that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu return Alexandrovich tomorrow, but he hasn’t. Isn’t that curious?

If you were to lab-engineer a scandal to hurt Donald Trump, this is exactly what would be concocted. Just consider the buzz words at play: Trump, Israel, pedophilia, corruption. Each and every one is catnip for the manosphere, swing voters, and the left. Forget a gift horse; this is a gift unicorn grazing in Democrats’ backyard, just waiting to be weaponized.

And yet?