In a straight race with Donald Trump in November, Joe Biden ekes out a narrow one-point victory over the former president – but with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also in the race, the situation is reversed, and Trump wins by a point. That’s according to a new poll of 1,240 U.S. likely voters from Zeteo and Data For Progress, conducted from May 1 to 2.

In a one-on-one contest, 47% of voters opt for Biden, compared to 46% for Trump. Among independents, 45% pick the current president over his predecessor.

However, when voters are asked to choose between Biden, Trump, and third-party or independent candidates like Kennedy, Cornel West, and Jill Stein, Trump gets 41% to Biden’s 40%, while Kennedy takes 12% of the vote. Among independents, Biden still leads Trump, 33% to 30%, but Kennedy takes a whopping 19% of the vote.

Democrats have been concerned in recent months that Kennedy could “doom” Biden’s re-election efforts, and there have been numerous reports about how the party is “taking extraordinary steps to prevent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from hindering their efforts to keep the White House in November.”

This new Zeteo poll will only heighten Democratic worries.

Compared to the negative net favorable ratings of Biden (-11%) and Trump (-15%), as well as Vice President Kamala Harris (-10%), Kennedy has a positive net favorable rating of +8%.

But there is some good news for the president, who has made defending democracy in the United States one of the central planks of his re-election campaign. According to our survey, a majority of voters say Trump poses a greater threat to American democracy than Biden, 51% to 44%.

And, as the conservative-dominated Supreme Court runs down the clock on Special Counsel Jack Smith’s attempt to put Trump on trial for his role in the events of Jan. 6, almost half (49%) of voters say Trump should face such a trial before the November election, compared to 39% who say he shouldn’t face such a trial at all. A majority of voters (54%) also reject Trump’s argument that his ongoing hush money trial in Manhattan is a “Witch-Hunt" by "Radical Left Democrats” and instead agree it is a “fair legal action against fraud.”

Plus, our poll finds that even a majority of Republican voters say they disapprove of Trump’s claim that certain situations allow for the termination of all rules and regulations in the Constitution (57%) as well as his recent pledge to be a dictator on day one of his presidency (56%).

