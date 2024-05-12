ZETEO EXCLUSIVE: New Poll Finds Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Could Help Trump Narrowly Win the Presidential Election
But a majority of voters agree Donald Trump is a bigger threat to democracy than Joe Biden.
In a straight race with Donald Trump in November, Joe Biden ekes out a narrow one-point victory over the former president – but with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also in the race, the situation is reversed, and Trump wins by a point. That’s according to a new poll of 1,240 U.S. likely voters from Zeteo and Data For Progress, conducted from May 1 to 2.
In a one-on-one contest, 47% of voters opt for Biden, compared to 46% for Trump. Among independents, 45% pick the current president over his predecessor.
However, when voters are asked to choose between Biden, Trump, and third-party or independent candidates like Kennedy, Cornel West, and Jill Stein, Trump gets 41% to Biden’s 40%, while Kennedy takes 12% of the vote. Among independents, Biden still leads Trump, 33% to 30%, but Kennedy takes a whopping 19% of the vote.
Democrats have been concerned in recent months that Kennedy could “doom” Biden’s re-election efforts, and there have been numerous reports about how the party is “taking extraordinary steps to prevent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from hindering their efforts to keep the White House in November.”
This new Zeteo poll will only heighten Democratic worries.
Compared to the negative net favorable ratings of Biden (-11%) and Trump (-15%), as well as Vice President Kamala Harris (-10%), Kennedy has a positive net favorable rating of +8%.
But there is some good news for the president, who has made defending democracy in the United States one of the central planks of his re-election campaign. According to our survey, a majority of voters say Trump poses a greater threat to American democracy than Biden, 51% to 44%.
And, as the conservative-dominated Supreme Court runs down the clock on Special Counsel Jack Smith’s attempt to put Trump on trial for his role in the events of Jan. 6, almost half (49%) of voters say Trump should face such a trial before the November election, compared to 39% who say he shouldn’t face such a trial at all. A majority of voters (54%) also reject Trump’s argument that his ongoing hush money trial in Manhattan is a “Witch-Hunt" by "Radical Left Democrats” and instead agree it is a “fair legal action against fraud.”
Plus, our poll finds that even a majority of Republican voters say they disapprove of Trump’s claim that certain situations allow for the termination of all rules and regulations in the Constitution (57%) as well as his recent pledge to be a dictator on day one of his presidency (56%).
Why do we always focus on the wrong narrative? The question always seems to be: .." should America elect one evil candidate or another? .. The so-called establishment is nothing but two cheeks of the same ass! Republicans and Democrats alike are funded by a criminal zionist terror organization called AIPAC who funds and controlls both parties and nearly everyone in between. They certainly make it difficult for anyone with decency and conscience to play any role in American politics! It is time for this so-called establishment to be dismantled, and for their evil plans to fall apart. We need a fresh conversation about who's going to lead America and the world into the future!
President Elect Cornel West tells it the way it is, in a very impartial, sincere and unbiased way!
He is the real deal. He is honest, elequent, truthful, charismatic, educated and experienced having lived through decades of American dominance and imperialism, and has witnessed the good, the bad and the ugly of our American internal and foreign policies.
America needs to lead and cooperate not dominate, and President Cornel West is the real deal; he is what America needs and the world wants to lead the the world in a responsible, diplomatic, just, peaceful and internationally collaborative and friendly approach.
Cornel West for President ❤
Free Free Palestine ❤️❤️❤️
Exercising my right to vote is the same as exercising my right NOT to vote. The doom of a Trump presidency will not scare me to participate in this election. Democrats deserve to lose. They’ve played us. Earn my vote. Don’t scare me with a Trump presidency to vote. If our institutions our fragile that one person can dismantle our system then we have bigger issues to worry about.