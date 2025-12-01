Netanyahu's Pardon, Trump's Media Crackdown, and More... Prem and Swin Take Your Questions!
Join us on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, 4pm GMT for ‘Ask the Editor’: our weekly, livestreamed Q&A series.
You’re invited: join us for another episode of ‘Ask the Editor!’
Zeteo political correspondents Prem Thakker and Asawin Suebsaeng (standing in for Mehdi) return for our weekly livestreamed Q&A show on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, 4pm GMT to break down the latest stories. Subscribers can join the conversation on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or YouTube.
Swin and Prem will unpack Pete Hegseth’s alleged order to “kill everybody” during a Caribbean boat strike, Donald Trump escalating his crackdown on the press and his draconian announcements about migrants, and Benjamin Netanyahu asking for a pardon. They’ll give you their expert takes, and then, the floor is yours.
See you Monday! Tune into ‘Ask the Editor’ below:
Looking forward to the day when a country’s elected leader(s) doesn’t feel the need for a pardon to dodge prison.
30%: The Magic Cutoff
Cheeto's 36-38% overall approval polling numbers are now skating on pretty thin ice Numbers like this approach the magic point of no return for political operatives, below which a president never recovers
Soooo if Cheeto and his Nazi regime post overall approval at 30 or lower the party and Cheeto specifically will not be able to make a comeback no matter what they do to cajole the electorate to vote for them Cheeto's absurd inane tariff. Immigrant, gun, military, and pardon policies along with his kiss ass billionaire approach prompt even lower numbers pushing him toward the magic 30
But the most important number in this 30 regard is the approval of the current Republican/Nazi Congress is 26% which bodes well for a landslide in the 2026 midterms Watch Tennessee 7th district special election