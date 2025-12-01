You’re invited: join us for another episode of ‘Ask the Editor!’

Zeteo political correspondents Prem Thakker and Asawin Suebsaeng (standing in for Mehdi) return for our weekly livestreamed Q&A show on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, 4pm GMT to break down the latest stories. Subscribers can join the conversation on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or YouTube.

Swin and Prem will unpack Pete Hegseth’s alleged order to “kill everybody” during a Caribbean boat strike, Donald Trump escalating his crackdown on the press and his draconian announcements about migrants, and Benjamin Netanyahu asking for a pardon. They’ll give you their expert takes, and then, the floor is yours.

See you Monday! Tune into ‘Ask the Editor’ below:

SIGN UP HERE!

If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, please do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation would also go a long way in supporting our brand of independent, accountability journalism.

Catch up on more from Zeteo: