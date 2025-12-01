Zeteo

Zeteo

David Bible
1h

Looking forward to the day when a country’s elected leader(s) doesn’t feel the need for a pardon to dodge prison.

Protect the Vote
6m

30%: The Magic Cutoff

Cheeto's 36-38% overall approval polling numbers are now skating on pretty thin ice Numbers like this approach the magic point of no return for political operatives, below which a president never recovers

Soooo if Cheeto and his Nazi regime post overall approval at 30 or lower the party and Cheeto specifically will not be able to make a comeback no matter what they do to cajole the electorate to vote for them Cheeto's absurd inane tariff. Immigrant, gun, military, and pardon policies along with his kiss ass billionaire approach prompt even lower numbers pushing him toward the magic 30

But the most important number in this 30 regard is the approval of the current Republican/Nazi Congress is 26% which bodes well for a landslide in the 2026 midterms Watch Tennessee 7th district special election

