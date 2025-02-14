It’s day 25 of Trump 2.0, and the list of his unqualified cronies in critical leadership positions grows. It’s the age-old tale of the fox guarding the hen cage.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali unpack the chaos being unleashed by key Trump allies and appointees. Shadow president and DOGE head Elon Musk met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he seeks concessions on Trump’s tariffs.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took center stage as he walked back his statement that the war in Ukraine would not end with it joining NATO.

“Ukraine’s future is up to Ukraine. I think if we actually believe in sovereignty and democracy, that is something that we have to name,” Francesca says, calling out Trump as he appears to kiss up to Vladimir Putin.

Plus, physician and health policy researcher Dr. Kavita Patel joins the show to discuss just how dangerous it is for RFK Jr, who was confirmed today by the Senate, to be in charge of Americans’ health – especially as respiratory illnesses rise across the US and the bird flu gets closer to human transmission.

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion, including the irony of the State Department reportedly planning to buy $400M worth of armored Teslas while Elon Musk continues to claim no conflicts of interest.

