Mehdi debates former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

Mehdi went back on Piers Morgan’s show again this week – this time, for a fiery pre-US election debate, in person, in New York City with former GOP vice presidential candidate and right-wing Trump supporter Sarah Palin. The other panel members were libertarian comedian Dave Smith, and Destiny, the viral streamer.

The four of them discussed and argued over what Mehdi called Trump’s ‘Nazi-style’ rally in Madison Square Garden, as well as the state of the economy under Biden and Harris and Trump’s foreign policy. Mehdi and Palin also got into a very heated and personal clash.

“You’re an obnoxious ass,” an angry Palin says to Mehdi.

Watch to see how Mehdi responded – because you know he did!

Of course, many viewers are used to seeing Mehdi appear on Piers Morgan’s show. But shortly after this panel, Morgan sat down for his first-ever interview on ‘Mehdi Unfiltered,’ with Mehdi grilling the British TV host on Gaza, Donald Trump, and the media’s bias towards Israel.

Piers joins Mehdi for an exclusive interview with Zeteo in New York City.

