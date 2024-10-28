Mehdi vs Sarah Palin on Trump and the US Election
Watch Zeteo’s editor-in-chief in a fiery clash with the ex-GOP VP candidate on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’, alongside comedian Dave Smith and streamer Destiny.
Mehdi went back on Piers Morgan’s show again this week – this time, for a fiery pre-US election debate, in person, in New York City with former GOP vice presidential candidate and right-wing Trump supporter Sarah Palin. The other panel members were libertarian comedian Dave Smith, and Destiny, the viral streamer.
The four of them discussed and argued over what Mehdi called Trump’s ‘Nazi-style’ rally in Madison Square Garden, as well as the state of the economy under Biden and Harris and Trump’s foreign policy. Mehdi and Palin also got into a very heated and personal clash.
“You’re an obnoxious ass,” an angry Palin says to Mehdi.
Watch to see how Mehdi responded – because you know he did!
Of course, many viewers are used to seeing Mehdi appear on Piers Morgan’s show. But shortly after this panel, Morgan sat down for his first-ever interview on ‘Mehdi Unfiltered,’ with Mehdi grilling the British TV host on Gaza, Donald Trump, and the media’s bias towards Israel.
“Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.” — Mark Twain
I couldn’t watch. Medhi, why are you doing this crap? Jerry Springer has passed on. Guess you could claim the mantle if that’s your thing.