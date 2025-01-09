Mehdi returned to Piers Morgan Uncensored this week for a heated debate with Piers on Elon Musk’s disinformation campaign about the UK’s “grooming gangs,” the role of race and religion, and whether there should be a new UK national inquiry into the issue.

“Why are we defining child sex crimes and grooming gangs by race, unless you're a racist or trying to make political hay out of this?” Mehdi says to Piers. “If you’re only obsessed with the perpetrators as Elon Musk, as Robert Jenrick is, then you don’t actually care about these girls.”

Mehdi also brought receipts on all the white grooming gangs in the UK that don’t get as much media attention.

With less than two weeks until president-elect Donald J. Trump’s return to the White House, Mehdi and Piers also debated the dangers of Trump’s attacks on the free press, specifically in regards to Trump’s lawsuit against CBS.

“Do you support his lawsuit – yes or no?” Mehdi asks Piers.

“It doesn’t matter,” Piers says to Mehdi.

“Oh, you’re too scared to answer? Got it… I guess you’re like Mark Zuckerberg, too scared of Trump,” Mehdi says to Piers

Watch the full interview above on YouTube to also hear the two of them discuss Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to eliminate fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram.

