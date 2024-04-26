Since October 7th, the Israeli bombardment, siege, and invasion of Gaza has led to the deadliest period for journalists since the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) began gathering data more than 30 years ago.
At least 90 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed in this war, according to the CPJ.
In this video, watch Greta Thunberg, Naomi Klein, Fatima Bhutto, Bassem Youssef, W. Kamau Bell, and a whole host of Zeteo contributors pay a very special and unique tribute to Palestinian journalists killed by Israel.
And then ask yourself the question: Why has there been such silence from so many prominent Western journalists over the killing of their colleagues in Gaza?
Made me cry and think about the poem written by Refaat Alaree before he was killed by Israeli airstrike-
If I must die,
you must live
to tell my story
to sell my things
to buy a piece of cloth
and some strings,
(make it white with a long tail)
so that a child, somewhere in Gaza
while looking heaven in the eye
awaiting his dad who left in a blaze—
and bid no one farewell
not even to his flesh
not even to himself—
sees the kite, my kite you made, flying up above
and thinks for a moment an angel is there
bringing back love
If I must die
let it bring hope
let it be a tale
I don’t always click on everything but today I clicked and watched this video. I found this so moving and meaningful that it brought tears to my eyes. It’s a simple concept that honours these brave souls and it has made my membership in Zeteo completely worthwhile. Thank you.