Since October 7th, the Israeli bombardment, siege, and invasion of Gaza has led to the deadliest period for journalists since the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) began gathering data more than 30 years ago.

At least 90 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed in this war, according to the CPJ.

In this video, watch Greta Thunberg, Naomi Klein, Fatima Bhutto, Bassem Youssef, W. Kamau Bell, and a whole host of Zeteo contributors pay a very special and unique tribute to Palestinian journalists killed by Israel.

And then ask yourself the question: Why has there been such silence from so many prominent Western journalists over the killing of their colleagues in Gaza?