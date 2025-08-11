Zeteo

Ardrid
5h

It goes without saying but Mehdi is an absolute beast! Keep speaking the truth and calling out these Zionist charlatans!

josephebacon
5h

Mehdi spoke more truth in his opening statement than the US Corporate Controlled Conservative Press has done ever since 10/7...

