Mehdi is back on ‘Piers Uncensored’, this time to debunk the lies of the high-profile guest that preceded him on the show, US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. During Morgan’s interview with the right-wing evangelical, Huckabee repeats so many lies about Oct. 7, 2023, and the subsequent genocide in Gaza, that one might be confused about which government he actually works for.

“One thing that stood out to me,” Mehdi tells Morgan, “[Huckabee] said he spent as much time with Netanyahu as he spent with his own wife, which explains probably a great deal why the Trump administration is so pro-Netanyahu.”

Watch the full interview above to see Zeteo’s editor-in-chief blast Huckabee for parroting debunked lies about Oct. 7, from ‘beheaded babies’ to ‘babies burned in ovens,’ as well as the ambassador’s false claims about Hamas stealing aid and slain Al Jazeera journalist Anas al Sharif. Mehdi describes the GHF ‘aid’ sites, where starving Palestinians are being massacred on a daily basis as “evil,” and also reminds viewers of ‘Piers Uncensored’ about Huckabee’s long history of racist, dehumanizing remarks in regard to the Palestinians.

“This is a man who said there's no such thing as a Palestinian, says there's no such thing as the West Bank, says there's no such thing as a settlement, says there's no such thing as an occupation.”

