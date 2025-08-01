They say you can’t be in two places at once, but these days Mehdi’s seemingly everywhere all at once. And while we are definitely biased, we do feel these latest (non-Zeteo) appearances are definitely worth a watch – not all of them are debates!

But the first one is.

Mehdi went on ‘Pod Save America’ with Tommy Vietor and got into a passionate debate with Jeremy Ben-Ami, the president of J Street, a prominent liberal Zionist advocacy and lobby group that calls itself pro-Israel and pro-peace.

“100% of the responsibility for the killing and starving of Gazan civilians is on Israel,” Mehdi argued, as he challenged Ben-Ami’s claim that “both sides” are to blame for the current violence.

Mehdi also got to chat this week with the one and only Jon Stewart on his ‘The Weekly Show’ podcast. This one was not a debate… but they did talk about a debate (the Jubilee debate!) Does that count? They also agreed on the fecklessness of the Democrats, the failures of our mainstream, corporate-owned media, and the ongoing horror show in Gaza.

“How do you explain that disconnect?" Mehdi asks Stewart, citing a new poll showing only 32% of Americans approve of Israel’s assault on Gaza. “That 90% of legislators support something that only 32% of the Americans do. At what point does that become intolerable?”

Now back to debates. Some of you have known Mehdi for many years, and in which case, you’re probably familiar with his show on Al Jazeera English, ‘Head to Head’. Mehdi recently flew back to the UK to record another episode of the live audience debate – this time with Mick Mulvaney, Donald Trump's White House chief of staff during his first term.

Mehdi challenged Mulvaney on Trump’s fascistic deportation raids, the president’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and the state of his mental health.

That all came out this week.

But just in case you’re not one of the 9.5 million people who have now watched Mehdi’s ‘Surrounded’ debate (really, where have you been?), it’s not too late to be equal-parts shocked and entertained as Mehdi goes up against 20 far-right conservatives, if we can even still call some of them that. It’s a wild ride, so do buckle your seatbelt for this one.

