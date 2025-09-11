Mehdi made his first-ever appearance on the popular radio show ‘The Breakfast Club’ on Thursday in a wide-ranging 45-minute conversation with host Charlamagne Tha Great on everything from Israel bombing Qatar and the genocide in Gaza, to Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral campaign and the dire state of the Democratic Party.

During the conversation, Mehdi also destroys conservative pundit Ben Shapiro’s claim on a recent episode of ‘The Breakfast Club’ that Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza.

“He gave you bullshit on the whole topic,” Mehdi tells Charlamagne, before explaining the definition of genocide per the 1948 Genocide Convention and how Israel meets it, as well as bringing receipts on Shapiro’s own previous claims about genocide in Syria and Xinjiang, China.

Mehdi and Charlamagne also talk about whether progressives should ever go on Fox, his recent “debate” on Jubilee, the lessons from his book, Win Every Argument, and the awful state of mainstream journalism in the US.

“The media landscape is heading in a very right-wing direction which makes independent media so important,” Mehdi says. “That is the only option now because the corporations are not coming to save us.”

Enjoy Mehdi’s full interview on ‘The Breakfast Club’ above, and do consider making a donation to Zeteo to support independent journalism.

