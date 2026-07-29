Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’

Justin Baragona here, bringing you the latest media dispatches from the right-wing industrial outrage complex and Bari World. In tonight’s edition, we look at how the Murdoch media empire is leaning harder into Islamophobia as it ramps up its fearmongering about Zohran Mamdani. Plus, CBS News staff isn’t sold on Bari Weiss’s newest ‘60 Minutes’ hires, and the network’s ratings under Weiss keep sinking lower and lower.

‘Incredibly Islamophobic Image’

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a primary-night watch party for NYC congressional candidate Claire Valdez in Brooklyn on June 23, 2026. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Since even before he became New York mayor last year, the right-wing infotainment complex – and, particularly, the media outlets owned by Rupert Murdoch – has obsessively attacked Zohran Mamdani, painting the democratic socialist as a dangerous “antisemite” who will destroy the city with his “communist” policies while calling for him to be denaturalized and deported.

And while there’s always been a consistent undercurrent of Islamophobia flowing through this unending and deranged demonization of Mamdani, the last week has brought forth a more overt stream of anti-Muslim hate that has blared on the front pages of Murdoch’s papers and the screens of cable news.

(Scroll down for a supercut of the absolute worst on-air commentary – it is a must-watch.)