Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur and streamer Hasan Piker have been banned from the UK for their criticism of Israel, while Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a deeper incursion into Lebanon, despite a so-called ceasefire.

What does the crackdown on free speech in the UK mean for the state of liberal democracy, and how does Israel’s assault on Lebanon threaten a “rules-based international order?”

For the first time ever, Zeteo is partnering with The Guardian for a very special and unique LIVE event in London on June 8, titled, ‘The Assault on Freedom.’ Mehdi will sit down for a riveting and timely conversation with The Guardian’s Arwa Mahdawi to unpack the alarming rise of populism and nationalism, and the global implications of the current seismic shifts in geopolitics.

Even if you don’t live in London or can’t make it in-person, you won’t have to miss a moment of this historic event. Livestream tickets are available now for the show, which airs at 7:30pm BST (2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT).

Not only will you be able to watch the event in real time – those who purchase these tickets will have exclusive access to a video of the entire event for several weeks afterwards.

Get Your Tickets Here