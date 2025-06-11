A protester waves an upside-down American flag in front of members of the California National Guard before a curfew takes effect in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025, following days of protests in response to federal immigration raids. Photo by Benjamin Hanson/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.

A lot has (and hasn’t) been going on in Los Angeles in the last week, around immigration, free speech, and authoritarianism. And all of it reflects a very significant moment in the US right now – what happens in the coming weeks in the Trump vs. California flare up will have national (and international) implications. So, join us live in person next Thursday, June 19, in Los Angeles to talk about the latest, why it matters, and a lot more! (The link to tickets is at the bottom of this email.)

And just in case you haven’t been paying attention and want to get up to date with some insightful commentary, do check out some of our latest content.

Read our piece about the “Imperial Boomerang” we’re seeing play out on the streets of the city of angels. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and Zeteo contributor Spencer Ackerman, it dives into how Trump and DHS’ militaristic crackdown in LA is bringing the failed ‘War on Terror’ tactics home. Or, watch our candid and revelatory Town Hall Q&A conversation with Mehdi and LA resident, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Zeteo contributor Viet Thanh Nguyen. Viet discusses what’s really happening in LA and how the Democrats could seize this moment. They also answer some great questions from subscribers. Or, watch Mehdi going through, in 4 minutes, all the things we forget Trump has said about using the military against citizens over the years – even going back to the Tiananmen Square massacre.

So, if you are going to be in LA on Thursday, June 19, let’s talk about all of this – plus the latest in Gaza, what else the Trump administration is up to, and more – in person with several hundred of you! Mehdi will be in conversation with important guests: Tommy Vietor, Brian Tyler Cohen, LA City Councilmember Nithya Raman, and Van Lathan, and there will be a live taping of our award-winning podcast ‘We’re Not Kidding’ with Alana Hadid. Plus, plenty of time for audience questions with the guests.

It’s going to be a great night – and a great way for the Zeteo community to get together. It’s also the last stop on our international one-year anniversary tour, so don’t miss out!

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS *Founding Members and paid subscribers, you should have received an email on May 6 with discount codes for tickets. Don’t forget to use them!

See you there.