U.S. Constitution. Photo by Getty Images.

We are commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and founding of the United States. We see red, white, and blue aplenty, fireworks and festivities, songs and speeches celebrating the Founders and their world-historic legacy. Nevertheless, with Donald Trump and his minions pursuing their reactionary ambitions, the timing of it all seems nothing less than ironic, as if history were playing a cruel joke on us.

From the Bicentennial in 1976, to the Semiquincentennial today in 2026, we have endured 50 years of class-war and culture-war assaults on the progressive and democratic achievements of generations. A class war from above by corporate elites, conservative Republicans, and neoliberal Democrats. A class war that has created gross inequalities of wealth and power; stripped workers, women, and people of color of their hard-won rights; and devastated families, communities, and the environment. A class war that produced the Great Recession of 2007-2009, and has taken us into catastrophic military engagements. A class war that not only led Americans to lose faith in their government, but also spawned authoritarian forces that have taken command of state power and are now in the process of ripping apart the nation and burying its revolutionary promise of fundamental equality, a right to Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness, and a government of We the People.

Hardly the grounds for a grand celebration. And yet, the 250th comes at the perfect time for the Left. Indeed, rather than dismiss or scorn the occasion as we may be wont to, we progressives, populists, and democratic socialists should step up and embrace it. For are we not also finally seeing the beginnings of a real democratic surge – a surge that might actually lead to taking back the Democratic Party from the neoliberals and billionaires?