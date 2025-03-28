It’s day 67 of Trump 2.0, and the administration is embarrassing itself both at home and abroad.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali react to RFK Jr. slashing a quarter of jobs in the Department of Health and Human Services as the Trump administration cuts funding to vaccines in poor countries.

“What makes a developed nation is one that can lead in science and health research, vaccine research, disease treatment – that kind of innovation. I thought this administration was all about innovation! When you lose that, when your population is sicker and more desperate… you’re not a leader in the world anymore,” Francesca says.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem took a trip to El Salvador’s infamous Terrorism Confinement Center – where the US has illegally sent migrants without due process – for a chilling political stunt. As prisoners stood behind her, she claimed that the center is “one of the tools in our toolkit that we will use if you commit crimes against the American people.”

Stephen Rohde, special advisor on free speech and the First Amendment for the Muslim Public Affairs Council, weighs in with a stark warning:

“A government that does this will start with marginalized communities. They will start with people that are already despised by some segments by this administration, and they will ever increasingly widen their circle. They will go after others and they're doing that today.”

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion, including Wajahat and Francesca’s reactions to the right blaming Rachel Zegler for the downfall of the latest ‘Snow White’ movie.

Tune into ‘America Unhinged’ and join the live chat Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8pm ET over on Zeteo’s YouTube channel. Tell your friends, too!

And if you’re a paid subscriber, let us know in the comments what you’d like Francesca and Wajahat to cover next!

If you enjoy ‘America Unhinged,’ support independent journalism and the work of Zeteo, please consider donating to support our mission of delivering unfiltered news, bold opinions, and diverse voices.

In case you missed them, here are some recent stories from Zeteo: